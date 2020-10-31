Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $150.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

NYSE:CB opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,676,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

