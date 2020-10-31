Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 30,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 534,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

