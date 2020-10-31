Cloudbric One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,250.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 60.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 66.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $3,250.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00081124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00206161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.01198080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,056,282 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

