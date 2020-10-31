Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

