Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

COLM opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,659,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 598,349 shares of company stock worth $48,097,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

