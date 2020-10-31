Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.