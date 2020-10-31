Comparing Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) & Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRD)

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tailored Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tailored Brands has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,647.25%. Given Tailored Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tailored Brands is more favorable than Ascena Retail Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84% Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million $1.08 0.07

Tailored Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Summary

Tailored Brands beats Ascena Retail Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. engages in the retail of men’s suits and the provision of tuxedo rental in the United States and Canada. It offers a selection of suits, sport coats, furnishings and accessories. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.