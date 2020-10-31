Comparing Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Smart Move (NYSE:SMVE)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Smart Move’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation $4.84 billion 1.33 $309.21 million $2.17 17.51 Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Smart Move’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation 6.28% 6.14% 4.21% Smart Move N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Knight-Swift Transportation and Smart Move, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation 1 2 13 0 2.75 Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A

Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus target price of $48.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.67%. Given Knight-Swift Transportation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Knight-Swift Transportation is more favorable than Smart Move.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Smart Move on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal. Its trucking services include dry van, refrigerated, dedicated, drayage, flatbed, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics, freight brokerage and intermodal, freight management, and sourcing services, as well as other non-trucking services, such as repair and maintenance shop services and used equipment sales and leasing to independent contractors and third-parties. It operates a fleet of approximately 15,743 company-owned tractors; approximately 3,413 independent contractor tractors; approximately 69,544 trailers; and approximately 9,330 intermodal containers. It serves the retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Smart Move

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

