Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Update

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compugen by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Compugen by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 432,356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

