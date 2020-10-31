ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $15.43 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $596.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

