Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $858,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

