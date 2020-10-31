Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $357.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.