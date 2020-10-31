Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 948 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 148.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.