Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

