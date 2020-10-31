Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of J opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.