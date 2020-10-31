Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $308,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 54,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6,293.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

