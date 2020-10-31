Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.39.

Shares of MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.