Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

