Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,959,000 after buying an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,609,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.