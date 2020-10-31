Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.46 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

