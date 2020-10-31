Credit Suisse Group Lowers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $140.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,928,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,982,000 after acquiring an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,018,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.