Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $12.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

CRTO stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $867.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $135,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after buying an additional 1,371,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

