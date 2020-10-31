Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of CRTO opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Criteo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Criteo by 21.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 287,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

