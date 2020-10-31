Critical Review: Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) & AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) and AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and AzurRx BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics N/A -145.07% -126.53% AzurRx BioPharma N/A -613.38% -184.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novus Therapeutics and AzurRx BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 AzurRx BioPharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Novus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $57.60, suggesting a potential upside of 120.02%. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 243.88%. Given AzurRx BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AzurRx BioPharma is more favorable than Novus Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and AzurRx BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$16.01 million ($21.58) -1.21 AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$15.18 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Novus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma beats Novus Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

