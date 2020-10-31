CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend payment by 266.7% over the last three years.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $44.13 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $67.64.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.