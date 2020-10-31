Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L) (LON:CREI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.05

Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L) (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CREI opened at GBX 85.30 ($1.11) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.44. Custodian REIT Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.55 ($1.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $372.17 million and a P/E ratio of 170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Custodian REIT Plc (CREI.L) Company Profile

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

