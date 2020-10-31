Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

