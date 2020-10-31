DDD Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 31,475 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,000. Accenture accounts for about 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in shares of Accenture by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 52.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

NYSE:ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

