DDD Partners LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 139.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $83,217,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 283.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 715,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 528,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $129.91 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

