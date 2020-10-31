DDD Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 89,153 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.