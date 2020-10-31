DDD Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

