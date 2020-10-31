DDD Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. PayPal makes up approximately 1.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in PayPal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,206 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,920 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

