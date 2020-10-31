DDD Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises about 3.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $844,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $239.89 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.49 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

