DDD Partners LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 89,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

