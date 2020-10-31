Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $167.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.98 and its 200 day moving average is $172.83. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

