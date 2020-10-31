Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

