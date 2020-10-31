Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,126,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:SO opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.