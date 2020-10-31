Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.92. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $209.10.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

