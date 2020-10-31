Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $355,000 in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.93. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.37.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

