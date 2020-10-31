Diversified Portfolios Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.24 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

