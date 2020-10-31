Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 288,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $78.06 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

