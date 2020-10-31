Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,052,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,918,000.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

