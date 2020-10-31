Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,693,000 after buying an additional 529,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.70 and its 200 day moving average is $293.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

