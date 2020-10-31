Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,767,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,960,403,000 after buying an additional 931,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,357,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,986,000 after buying an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $209.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

