Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

