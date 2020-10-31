DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $3.56 on Friday. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

