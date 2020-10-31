Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9,202.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 348,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 344,729 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 723,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

EMR stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.