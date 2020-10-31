East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $270,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.