eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.