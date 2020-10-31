eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.63 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $86,330,000 after acquiring an additional 343,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

